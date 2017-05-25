A jury has been selected in the upcoming murder trial for a man who is accused of killing three Crowsnest Pass residents almost two years ago.

Derek Saretzky is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Terry Blanchette, 27, his daughter Hailey Dunbar Blanchette, 2, and 69-year-old Hanne Mechetec in September 2015.

Saretzky, 24, was in court on Thursday for the proceedings and almost 100 people showed up for jury duty.

The selection process took just over an hour and the Crown and defence chose seven women, seven men and two alternates to hear the case.

Justice Tillman gave the 16 jurors strict instructions to avoid the news and social media reports on the case.

The trial will start on June 7th and is scheduled to last four weeks.

Dozens of witnesses, including members of Saretzky's family and Hailey's mother are expected to take the stand.