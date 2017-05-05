The jury in the second-degree murder trial of Joshua Mitchell will continue deliberations on Friday to determine if the young man is guilty of murdering a Calgary mom in 2015.

Maryam Rashidi Ashtiani was on her fourth shift as an attendant at the Centex gas station on 16 Avenue N.W. on June 7, 2015 when the driver of a truck fled without paying for $113 worth of diesel.

Ashtiani watched the truck drive to a nearby parking lot and decided to confront the driver, demanding payment for the fuel.

The driver attempted to flee and Ashtiani jumped onto the hood, fell off and was run over.

Joshua Mitchell was arrested a few days after the incident.

Closing arguments in the trial were given on Thursday and the Crown said it’s clear that Mitchell had the intent to kill her.

Meanwhile, the defence says that the driver of the truck was unable to avoid running over Ashtiani as she continually jumped on the truck in an attempt to stop it.

Both legal teams agree that Mitchell is guilty of the other charges laid against him in connection with the incident including hit and run, theft of fuel and the theft of the truck.

The judge, in the instruction to the jury, said that the Crown must prove that when Mitchell succeeded in shaking Ashtiani off the truck and ran over her, that he meant to cause her death and was reckless on whether death ensued or not.

The two week trial heard from 10 eyewitnesses as well as Braydon Brown, Mitchell’s friend who was in the truck when Ashtiani was run over.

One witness told the court that the victim was ‘like a rag doll’ after she was run over and left for dead.

Brown testified that he could see the fear in Ashtiani’s eyes when Mitchell sped up in an effort to escape.

Kim Ross, Mitchell’s defence lawyer, says his client did not intend to kill Ashtiani and the Crown hasn’t proven that beyond a reasonable doubt.

He spoke about inconsistencies in the witness’ testimonies including what direction the truck was going when it left the parking lot and where Ashtiani was when she was holding onto the vehicle.

Ross also told the court that Brown was not a credible witness given his poor recollection of the facts.

The jury now has to decide whether or not he is guilty of second-degree murder or the lesser charge of manslaughter.

If he is found guilty of second-degree murder, Mitchell could face a sentence of life in jail without a chance of parole for 10 to 25 years.