After over four weeks of proceedings, the judge in the Douglas Garland triple murder trial is expected to instruct the jury to come up with a verdict in the case on Wednesday.

Garland, 57, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their grandson Nathan O’Brien.

Justice David Gates will be giving instructions to the jury on Wednesday morning, a group of 13 men and women who have heard from nearly 50 witnesses over the four weeks of trial.

One of those jurors will also be dismissed to get down to the 12 needed to come to a decision, but who that will be will be up to them.

The jurors will need to consider all of the evidence that was presented to them throughout the trial to decide if Garland is guilty of killing the trio, despite the fact that their bodies were never found.

Experts say that the lack of a body doesn’t mean a guilty verdict is impossible.

“The fact that there are no bodies does not preclude a verdict of guilty. The Supreme Court of Canada’s ruled, back to ’62, that all that the Crown has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt is that the deaths occurred. So it doesn’t matter that they have the bodies or not; it all hinges on if there’s sufficient evidence to prove they’re no longer alive,” said Doug King, a professor of Justice Studies at Mount Royal University.

The Crown says that Garland took Alvin, Kathy and Nathan from their Parkhill home to his parents’ property near Airdrie where he killed them.

The defence called their case circumstantial.

