The jury in the fatal hit and run of a gas station worker heard testimony on Tuesday from the young passenger who was riding with Joshua Mitchell at the time of the incident.

Mitchell is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the hit and run death of Maryam Rashidi Ashtiani in June 2015.

On Tuesday, the court heard from Braydon Brown, a young man who was in the truck with Mitchell when Ashtiani was run over.

Brown said he and Mitchell stole the truck from Airdrie after they found it with the keys inside it. The pair spent a number of days driving around before pulling into the gas station where Ashtiani worked.

He told the court that he filled the tank with over $100 worth of gas and then drove away without paying.

Brown said that Ashtiani chased them down and grabbed the side of the truck to get them to pull over to pay for the fuel.

He said Mitchell put the truck into reverse and then drive in an attempt to get away from her.

“I could see the look of fear in her eyes as soon as he put it in drive; they got big and her face went white,” Brown told the court.

He continued by telling the court about what he saw when he noticed she’d fallen.

“I looked out the back window and she was just rolling and rolling and it looked like her head exploded.”

After hitting Ashtiani, Brown said he and Mitchell escaped from a pair of cars following them and then ditched the truck. He said they ended up walking home.

The defence cross-examined Brown, questioning his memory and his character but any further details are protected by a publication ban.

Brown is not facing any charges in connection with Ashtiani’s death.

The Crown alleges that Mitchell was behind the wheel of a stolen truck that had stopped at a Centex gas station on 16 Avenue N.W., filled up and then drove away without paying.

Ashtiani ran after the truck in an attempt to stop it, but was ultimately run over and left for dead.

She died in hospital a few days later after doctors told her family that there was nothing they could do to save her.

Final arguments in the case are expected later this week.