The murder trial of Douglas Garland is less than a week away and the Crown and defence will be working to choose the 12 men and women who will decide his fate on Wednesday.

Garland is accused of killing Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their grandson, five-year-old Nathan O’Brien two years ago.

He was charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of the trio.

All three of the victims went missing in June 2014 and their bodies have never been found. Forensic evidence collected at the Liknes’ Parkhill home and the Garland property near Airdrie is expected to play a big part in the trial because of that.

A long list of forensic experts is expected to testify, along with family members and a number of Calgary Police members.

Garland elected to be tried by a judge and jury and the selection is scheduled to begin later in the morning.

The trial, scheduled to start on Monday is expected to last five weeks.