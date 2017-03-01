The trial for a man accused of killing his girlfriend in her Mission area condo in 2014 continues and CCTV footage of the couple on the day of the murder was shown to the jury.

Susan Elko was found dead in her home on Holy Cross Lane S.W. on September 14, 2014 and an autopsy determined that she died from a stabbing.

Her boyfriend at the time, Scott Ferguson, was arrested in connection to her death and is now on trial for second-degree murder.

The Crown told the court earlier this week that the couple had a love-hate relationship and that they argued the day of Elko’s death.

In his opening statement, prosecutor Jonathan Hak said that Ferguson attacked Elko with a knife, stabbing her ten times in the neck.

The jury was shown CCTV footage of Elko and Ferguson in the parkade of the southwest condo on the day of the murder.

Hours later, the couple is seen leaving the building carrying fishing rods and the video also captured them when they returned home just after 11:00 a.m.

Less than 15 minutes later, a man is seen quickly leaving the building and the Crown alleges that an argument between the pair escalated during that time, which resulted in Elko’s death.

On Wednesday afternoon, the jury is expected to see Ferguson’s interview with police that was recorded following his arrest.

The trial is being heard by a jury of seven women and five men and is expected to last two weeks.