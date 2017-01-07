Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump adviser, nixes Calgary engagement
Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager for President-elect Donald Trump, talks to reporters at Trump Tower, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Published Saturday, January 7, 2017 12:14PM MST
The Alberta Prosperity Fund says it will issue refunds for its ‘Dinner with Kellyanne Conway’ fundraiser after the guest speaker cancelled her planned appearance in Calgary.
The non-profit corporation confirms the former campaign manager for Donald Trump will not appear at the dinner that had been scheduled for January 12 at the Fairmont Palliser.
The ‘Dinner with Kellyanne Conway’ was announced in late November prior to Conway’s acceptance of the role as White House counsellor to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Conway’s visit to Alberta was to include a stop in Fort McMurray and a tour of the oil sands.
An explanation for the cancellation has not been provided.
According to a post on the organization’s Facebook page, refunds for ticket sales will be processed shortly.
