The Kenow wildfire is still burning out of control in southwestern Alberta and officials say it will likely remain that way for some time.

The blaze has grown to about 33,000 hectares in Alberta and also encompasses 12,000 hectares in B.C.

Firefighters worked tirelessly to protect the Waterton Lakes town site from the flames, but the main visitor centre was destroyed as well as a few other buildings.

Officials say the historic Prince of Wales hotel is still standing.

Most of the residents of the community are being housed in evacuation centres in Pincher Creek. That community has its own evacuation plan should it be necessary.

It’s hoped that firefighters may end up getting a break as there is some rain in the forecast and the fire has been less aggressive lately.

"We're expecting a bit of downturn with the weather," said Leslie Lozinski, wildfire information officer. "It started to rain a little bit further north so as that edges down to us, I think we're going to be in a bit better situation."

There are over 125 firefighters, nine air tankers and 14 helicopters involved in the fight against the fire.

Meanwhile Premier Notley, speaking from an event in Fort McMurray on Tuesday, said that the fight is continuing on the eastern border of the Kenow fire.

She thanked first responders working to fight the fire, saying the province owes them a debt of gratitude.