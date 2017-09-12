The Kenow wildfire has destroyed buildings in Waterton Lakes National Park and a mandatory evacuation order has been issued for several communities as the fire continues to push its way further into the area.

Officials say high winds and dry conditions fueled the fire overnight, prompting officials to issue mandatory evacuation orders for hundreds of residents.

The following areas are under mandatory evacuation:

All areas between Waterton Park and Range Road 281 (Highway 800) from the U.S Boarder North to Township Road 40.

The Blood Tribe has declared a mandatory evacuation order for Zone 1 of the Blood Reserve including the Fish Creek, St. Paul apartments north to Russell, Many Fingers homes due to the danger of the Waterton wildfire. Residence in Zone 3 (north of Russell, Many Fingers residences extending to Lavern and little Chicago area) should prepare to evacuate on short notice.

Residents South Highway 505 to Waterton Park and Castle Mountain Resort. A State of Local Emergency has been issued for the entire MD.

A State of Emergency has also been declared for Cardston County.

"We are always keeping our eyes open of course, obviously, we have staff out there monitoring the fire, out there currently, and evaluating what the potential is and then we're planning to hit it with all we've got here this morning," said Murray Millward, chief administrative officer of Cardston County. "At this point in time, I can't see us seeing any more evacuations."

Officials say the Kenow fire moved down the Cameron Valley and along the Akamina Parkway on Monday evening and then started moving through the grasslands along the park’s entrance road.

Fire crews worked through the night to protect infrastructure and facilities in the townsite and Parks Canada says firefighting measures were effective and that the majority of the townsite seems to be intact.

Officials say high volume pumps, sprinkler systems and a coordinated firefighting effort ensured the perimeter around the townsite held.

The visitor’s centre at the park’s entrance road was burned down but crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the historic Prince of Wales Hotel.

Environment Minister, Catherine McKenna applauded the efforts of firefighters.

“It is an extraordinary situation, we are actively involved. Parks Canada folks, firefighters are working very hard on the ground. They’re working very closely with firefighters from Alberta,” said McKenna.

Members of Calgary’s fire department are among those helping out and Fire Chief Steve Dongworth says another crew is headed to the area.

“Their mission is to protect the Prince of Wales Hotel as well as a couple of other historical buildings in that area. We just deployed another crew this morning to replace the ones down there, I think we’re up to 51 people who’ve been deployed to date,” said Dongworth.

The fire moved out of the park overnight and into nearby communities. Fires in those areas are being managed by local fire departments and RCMP and Parks Canada personnel helped to get people out of the area.

Many back-country and front-country areas in the park are still being affected, including the Cameron Valley, Crandell Mountain area, Blakiston Valley and grasslands in the north.

Officials say the fire crossed into the Castle drainage area and is moving upslope. Crews are attacking the fire in this area from the air with airtankers and helicopters and ground crews are working to create containment lines to act as fire breaks.

Officials say dry conditions will continue to influence the fire’s behaviour and additional resources have been called to assist.

The Chief Mountain border crossing is temporarily closed because of an evacuation order and people are being asked to re-route to Carway and Roosville, B.C. to enter Canada.

Cooler weather has been forecast for the area in the coming days and officials hope that will help slow down the fire and keep it from spreading.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for the area, including Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.

For up-to-date information on the wildfire evacuations, click HERE.

Kenow Wildfire Evacuation Area