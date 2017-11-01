Calgary-Centre MP Kent Hehr is being accused by Conservatives of using parliamentary resources in an inappropriate manner while supporting his father ahead of the recent municipal election in Calgary.

According to critics from the Conservative Party, the Liberal MP used his name and placed his political pamphlets next to those of his father, Richard Hehr, while the elder Hehr campaigned to become public school trustee for Wards 8 & 9. Richard Hehr was elected to the position on October 16. 2017.

On Wednesday, Peter Kent, Conservative MP for Thornhill, called for an investigation into the alleged violation of the ethics code.

“Mr.Speaker we have photographic evidence that the minister of sports and disabilities improperly used parliamentary resources campaigning for his dad in a recent Calgary election,” said Peter Kent during Wednesday’s question period in the House of Commons.

Following the call for an investigation, Kent Hehr issued the following statement regarding the allegations:

As I have already said before, I recognize that we should have had two separate tables for literature and I apologize for the oversight. But I make no apologies for supporting my father during his campaign and I am very proud of my father who at 74 years old, after 40 years of being school teacher, decided to run as a Calgary school board trustee to help make a positive difference in our community. I remain focused on helping to improve the economy and bringing good jobs to Calgary. That’s what I am focused on, and what families expect of me. If other members choose to remain focused on me, that’s their decision.”

The alleged violation is said to have occurred at an LRT station. According to Hehr, he was hosting a pop-up coffee giveaway at the train station on the day in question as he had previously done on more than 30 occasions.