Hearings into TransCanada’s controversial Keystone XL pipeline are now underway in Nebraska, the final state needed to sign off on the project before the route can be finalized.

A panel is now hearing final arguments both for and against the TransCanada project that aims to take Alberta oil to coastal refineries in the U.S.

The hearings will decided whether or not the line is in the state’s best interest.

The pipeline itself was approved by the U.S. government in March, but the final approval of where the line would go had to be decided on a state-by-state basis.

Regulators in Montana and South Dakota have already signed off on the deal, but protests against the line are a lot more vocal in Nebraska.

A group of people marched through Lincoln, Nebraska on Sunday and gathered outside the office where the hearings were being held on Sunday.

Landowners and environmentalists in the state say that the risks of pipeline project are too great.

One of the main questions posed during the hearings was what would be done if there was a spill.

TransCanada said it would handle the cost for cleanup and restoration, but may also go after any third party found to have caused damage to the line, if applicable.

If the project goes through, it’s estimated to create 5,000 jobs in Alberta.

A decision is expected in November.