Pat Dardano has shined his fair share of shoes in Calgary’s downtown core over the last 32 years, securing himself a loyal following of satisfied customers who came to his rescue in his time of need.

The shoe shine stand operator’s health began to decline in 2005 and his ability to work was hindered. Several of his regular customers organized a fundraiser to help Dardano pays his bills, but his kidneys continued to fail. In May 2012, Dardano suffered a medical episode and required regular dialysis sessions while awaiting a kidney transplant.

“I had a seizure and then, when I woke up, they put me on dialysis four hours at a time, three days a week,” recalled Dardano, who arrived in Canada from Italy in 1984 without any knowledge of the English language.

When Randy Haatvedt learned of Dardano’s condition, he decided to assist his friend, the man who had shined his shoes for nearly 25 years, by donating one of his kidneys. He hoped his kidney would prove compatible for Dardano but, if it wasn’t, he would still donate his organ to someone in need if he was approved as a donor.

“It was a time in my life when I thought I’d like to contribute more,” said Haatvedt. “For a lot of people that might mean finding a charitable cause and writing a cheque, and there’s nothing wrong with that, but there are other things to do.”

“Pat knows so many people that care about him – friends, coworkers, clients, family – I’m quite sure that someone would have stepped up and one of them would have been a match.”

Haatvedt contacted the Living Donors program and underwent a number of tests before a date for surgery was determined.

During the process, Haatvedt told Dardano he wanted to give him a kidney, a conversation Dardano still recalls after more than five years later.

“He came over one day and he said ‘Pat, I’d like to let you know that I called the Living Donors and I told them I wanted to donate one of my kidneys to you’,” recalled Dardano. “How do you answer that? I was just shocked.”

“When I went home, I told my wife and she just couldn’t believe it. She just started bawling.”

On July 11, 2012, the two men underwent the knife to equip Dardano with one of Haatvedt’s healthy kidneys and the procedure proved successful.

“He’s my best friend. I have a brother from Saskatchewan now,” laughed Dardano.

Haatvedt says the real payoff from his organ donation has been witnessing Pat regain his health to the point where he can work and enjoy time with his family. “We see each other all the time. We are beyond a work friendship. It’s a very close friendship.”

In the coming weeks, Haatvedt will be participating in the annual Kidney March, a 100 kilometre fundraising walk in Kananaskis, to help raise awareness to the need for organ donation.

With files from CTV's Kevin Green