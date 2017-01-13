Officials at WinSport are offering a special deal to celebrate World Snow Day in Calgary, coming up this Sunday, January 15.

The sixth annual World Snow Day offers children the chance to explore, enjoy and experience the snow.

As a result, kids under the age of 12 will be able to ski or snowboard for free when accompanied with a paying adult.

The offer is valid for the duration of Winsport’s operating day, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

A number of other organizations will also be on hand at the facility, offering demos and activities geared towards kids and their families.

The new Acura Tube Park will also be open, but at regular rates.

Officials say visitors will also have the chance to win some great prizes from Rossignol by tagging their social media posts with @winsportcanada and the hashtag #WSD.

WinSport is one of 478 facilities in 42 countries around the world participating in this year's events.

In 2016, over 586,000 participants took part in 625 events in 42 countries.