A former Calgary judge who was removed from the bench after questioning the morals and actions of a sexual assault victim has applied to practice law again.

Robin Camp will be meeting with the Law Society of Alberta on Monday morning regarding the application.

Camp, who was a provincial court judge serving in Calgary, once asked a young woman why she didn't keep her 'knees together' to prevent a man from sexually assaulting her.

He also referred to her as 'the accused' several times during proceedings and suggested that "pain and sex sometimes go together".

Camp resigned from the federal court in March, following a recommendation from the Canadian Judicial Council that he should be removed.

He's since apologized for his comments and has undergone training and counseling.

The Law Society says that when a former judge applies to be a lawyer, alot depends on the circumstances of how they retired.

It's possible that Camp's application could be approved, as long as it meets all the conduct requirements, but there could also be further review if there are concerns about his ability to practice law.

The hearing is expected to last all day on Tuesday.