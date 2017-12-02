A power outage at the Lake Louise Ski Resort on Saturday morning left all chairlifts stationary and prompted officials to close the hill to the public, but officials confirm the World Cup downhill event is still a go.

Due to a power failure, the Lake Louise Ski Resort is closed for the day. — LakeLouiseSkiResort (@SkiLouise) December 2, 2017

The power failure took place shortly before 10:00 a.m.

“A power line went down because of a fire off-site that essentially shut down some of the power,” Dan Markham, Ski Louise's director of brand and communications, told CTV Calgary late Saturday morning. “In order to manage that situation, Fortis was required to shut down the entire power to the resort. We are currently without any power here.”

A tree has fallen on a power line at Lake Louise causing an outage to the ski hill. Crews are working to restore power, and we will post updates when they’re available. @SkiLouise — FortisAlberta (@FortisAlberta) December 2, 2017

Markham says the chairlifts were temporarily halted but all guests have disembarked from the lifts. “We are running on some backup generators to evacuate the lifts which we have done successfully and did in a very quick fashion.”

“We are asking all guests, for the day, to leave the resort. We are down for the day because we don’t have power in the lodge as well.”

The second day of the Lake Louise Audi FIS Ski World Cup downhill event was scheduled to begin on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

"The race is in a position where it could be run and getting athletes to the top of the course is possible using all other methods that don’t require electrical lifts,” said Markham . "“We are looking at helicopters, snowcats and sleds. Our operations team is working with the race organizing committee to see if we can pull off this race.”

At noon, Ski Louise confirmed the race was no longer in jeopardy.