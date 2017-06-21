A large-scale dog breeding facility, proposed for the M.D. of Vulcan County by a man charged with animal cruelty, has been denied by officials.

In late April, Tyler Marshal was charged after 131 dogs, 62 rabbits, eight cats and three tortoises were seized from his property.

Two of the dogs seized from the home had to be put down for parvovirus and the Humane Society said it needed to shut down its whole facility so it could be disinfected and stop the spread of the disease.

The Alberta SCPA says it has cost them $300,000 to care for the animals so far.

Now, Marshal was hoping to open a new facility in Vulcan that will house 200 adult dogs and produce 50 puppies every week.

On Wednesday morning, members of Vulcan County denied Marshal's request.