A day after officials with the Calgary Drop-In & Rehab Centre Society issued a plea for support for the Calgary Christmas WishList program, the agency confirms all of the homeless Calgarians on the list will have their wishes granted.

More than 700 homeless Calgarians had shared their holiday wishes with program members. As of Tuesday, approximately 350 of the wishes, which have a maximum value of $50, had yet to be filled, prompting the agency to ask for help.

On Tuesday, An Dong, an artist who lives at the Drop-In Centre, was interviewed for a news story and stated that his wish for a new cowboy hat but he didn't think he would get one. Dong's wish was heard by staff at Smithbilt Hats.

"I saw the news piece last night and An said he'd like a new hat," said Brian Hanson of Smithbilt Hats. "It looked like he needed one so we thought we'd help him out."

Dong picked out his new hat and band on Wednesday afternoon. To show his appreciation for the gift, he gave the hat manufactuing business one of his cowboy paintings.

Early Wednesday evening, Jordan Hamilton of the Calgary Drop-In & Rehab Centre Society confirmed all of the wishes had been fulfilled.

The last 10 names on the list will have their wishes granted thanks in part to a $500 generation from a veteran who was a former Calgary Drop-In client. According to Hamilton, the donor, Allan Cook, is a quadriplegic and an Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) recipient who wanted to do his part to ensure others have a merry Christmas.