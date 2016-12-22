Late night jogger slashed during attempted robbery in Tuscany
Composite sketch of the suspect in a December 11 attempted robbery and slashing in Tuscany (CPS)
The Calgary Police Service has released a composite sketch of the suspect in a recent attack in northwest Calgary that left a man suffering from a slash wound on his face.
According to police, at approximately midnight on Sunday, December 11, a man was jogging near the intersection of Tuscany Ravine Road and Tuscany Ravine Heights N.W. when he was approached by an unknown male.
The demanded cash from the jogger and produced a knife. The victim was slashed during the ordeal and the suspect fled the area on foot.
The jogger returned home before driving to hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The suspect in the attempted robbery is described as:
- Being of middle-eastern decent
- Approximately 178 cm (5’10”) tall
- Having a slim build
- Having a beard
At the time of the robbery attempt, the suspect was wearing black clothing and toque.
Anyone with information about the attempted robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.