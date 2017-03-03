

CTV Calgary Staff





An Alberta woman who admitted to killing her young daughter will be sentenced on March 10.

Laura Coward was arrested and charged in connection with the death of her daughter, Amber Lucius, in the summer of 2014.

Coward’s first-degree murder trial was supposed to begin last month but she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on February 16.

On Friday, the court heard victim impact statements from Amber's father Duane Lucius, his second wife Michelle Kuzma, Amber's aunts Corinne Ward and Rhonda Bundy and Amber's uncle Randal Lucius.

Duane told the court that he 'misses his daughter with his whole heart' and that 'he thinks about her everyday'. "The saddest day of my life was September 2014 when Amber was found dead in an SUV. I didn't know what happened until this February 2017."

He told the court that he would never forgive Coward for what she did and he will never forget his daughter.

Rhonda Bundy, the sister of Duane's second wife Michelle Kuzma, said Amber was a 'beautiful soul'.

"Despite her mother's wishes to take her away from us, the memory of Amber will remain with all her family, friends, schoolmates and anyone who had the opportunity to meet her."

The Crown suggested that Coward spend 20 years in jail before she is eligible for parole.

In an agreed statement of facts, Coward said she gave her daughter a dose of sleeping pills and thought she’d killed her when the girl wouldn’t wake up. She told the court that in a panic, she set fire to the SUV the girl was in.

However, medical reports say the girl died not from a drug overdose, but from a combination of hypothermia, smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Court documents show that Coward, a resident of Millet, had been involved in a bitter custody battle and divorce proceedings with the girl’s father. She faces an automatic life sentence but lawyers will argue how long she needs to spend in jail before she is eligible for parole.

Late Friday afternoon, Justice Booker said he would postpone the delivery of his decision. The sentencing of Laura Coward is scheduled for Friday, March 10.