Joe Carbury, the voice of the Rangeland Derby at the Calgary Stampede for 45 years, will be laid to rest on Thursday afternoon.

Carbury died last week in hospital from complications related to a stroke. He was 91.

Originally from Winnipeg, Carbury was inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 2003.

The funeral service is scheduled at Foster's Garden Chapel on 4 Street N.W. at 2:00 p.m.