Lethbridge boy located after disappearance that lasted days
Published Saturday, February 11, 2017 2:18PM MST
Last Updated Saturday, February 11, 2017 4:32PM MST
The Lethbridge Police Service is thanking the public after a missing 12-year-old boy was found.
According to police, Bradin Hartwick was reported as missing to the LPS Friday night, two days after the pre-teen was last accounted for.
On Saturday afternoon, the LPS confirmed the missing boy has been located.
