A 31-year-old Lethbridge man faces five charges following a Lethbridge Police Service investigation into reports of sexual assault involving minors.

According to police, the suspect had been in contact with a 15-year-old boy on social media. On the evening of April 27, the teenager and another 15-year-old boy left their homes and made their way to the suspect's residence where the teens consumed alcohol and drugs and were allegedly sexually assaulted.

The assault was reported to police on April 28 and, on May 1, police arrested 31-year-old Cody Tyler Black Forehead in connection with the allegations.

Forehead has been charged with:

Sexual assault (two counts)

Sexual interference (two counts)

Invitation to sexual touching

Forehead was scheduled to appear in court on Friday, May 5.