A 61-year-old resident of Lethbridge faces two charges in connection with the March 24 removal of dozens of dogs from a home in the neighbourhood of Varsity Village.

David Michael Petiot has been charged with:

Causing or permitting dogs in his care to be in distress

Failing to provide adequate care for wounded or ill dogs

On March 24, peace officers, acting on a complaint from the public, attended a home in West Lethbridge and discovered 101 small dogs in distress. The animals were removed from the home and assessed by veterinarians.

Petiot surrendered ownership of the animals to the SPCA, including three puppies born following the seizure, and the animals were transferred to rescue organizations for adoption.

Petiot is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on July 10, 2017.