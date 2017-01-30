Police in Lethbridge are trying to piece together the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman at an apartment complex on Sunday.

A unresponsive woman was found in the parking lot of a residential building along Berkeley Place West at about 9:45 a.m.

Elizabeth Betty Beaulieu, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy will be conducted by the medical examiner in Calgary on Tuesday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone who saw Beaulieu in the 24 hours before the discovery of her body on Sunday to contact them at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.