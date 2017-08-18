Police in Lethbridge are looking for a man who reportedly attacked a woman in the Henderson Lake area on Thursday night.

Officers responded to a call at about 10:30 p.m. from a 24-year-old woman who said she’d been walking on the east side of the lake near a bridge when an unknown male surprised her and grabbed her arm.

He pushed her to the ground and attempted to take off her shorts, but the woman was able to escape.

She ran to her vehicle and immediately called police.

Police, along with a K9 unit, searched the area but was unable to find any trace of the suspect.

The suspect is described as:

Aboriginal

In his 20s

Approximately 183 cm tall

Dark hair

He was wearing a red shirt, jeans and had a nickel-sized tattoo on his left cheek similar to the pattern on a bandana.

Police are advising everyone who uses the city’s path and parkway system to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity immediately.

Anyone who has information about this assault or recognizes the description of the suspect is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.