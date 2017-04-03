Lethbridge police are looking for two people in connection with the theft of five bulldog puppies and the subsequent assault of the owner, who attempted to recover the dogs.

Police were called just before 1:30 p.m. on April 2 after a man and women reportedly stole a group of five French Bulldog puppies from a home on Trent Road.

Investigators say the couple came to the home in response to a Kijiji ad posted by the owner.

While the pair was inside, the owner left them alone with the dogs for a short period of time.

When she returned, the couple and the dogs were gone.

Police say the owner saw them leaving in vehicle and immediately went outside to try and catch up to them in her own vehicle.

The owner caught up to them at the intersection of McMaster Boulevard and Whoop Up Drive and got out of her car to confront them.

When she tried to open the door of the suspect’s vehicle, she was dragged about 30 feet and hit in the process.

The suspects managed to get away and were last seen eastbound on Whoop Up Drive.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects are described as:

Male

Arab descent

Mid 20s

Approximately 5’7”

Thin build

Short/brush cut hair

Wearing glasses, blazer with white writing, a white t-shirt and baseball hat

Female

Caucasian descent

Mid 20s

Approximately 5’4”

200 lbs

Blonde hair

Wearing a lot of make-up, spandex pants, a tank top, a green jacket and a baseball hat

The vehicle is described as a newer model (2015 or 2016) model Jeep with a broken driver’s side mirror.

The puppies are described as three-week old French Bulldogs; two blue mantle, one blue pied, one blue brindle and one blue fawn.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.