Authorities in Lethbridge have arrested two people in connection with a drug seizure at an apartment and two others in connection with an attempted break and enter of the property at the centre of the investigation.

On May 17, members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams in Lethbridge arrested two men in a vehicle who were suspected of trafficking fentanyl.

The vehicle and an apartment where one of the men lived were searched and police found:

401 fentanyl pills

Cellphones

Small amount of cash

ALERT says it is one of the most significant seizures of the drug in the community and it is very satisfying to get the drugs off the streets.

Luke Tams, 27, has been charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime, resisting arrest and breach of recognizance.

Ryan Toner, 33, has been charged with possession of fentanyl.

Additionally, ALERT arrested two people who they say were found attempting to break into the suite where the drugs were found.

Mason Cranston, 34, has been charged with attempted break-and-enter and possession of break-in instruments.

Lindsay Ito, 40, has been charged with attempted break-and-enter and breach of recognizance.

Members of the public that suspect drug activity in their community should call local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.