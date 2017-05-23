A 49-year-old Lethbridge woman is facing charges after allegedly posting threatening messages against the Canadian government and the Prime Minister’s wife on social media.

RCMP in Calgary received information about the online threats on May 11 and officers were able to identify the social media account where the posts originated.

The next day, police tracked down the account holder and an address, where one person was taken into custody without incident.

Lisa Seymour-Peters is charged with one count of uttering threats and has been released from custody with conditions.

Seymour-Peters is not to have contact or be found within 100 meters of Sophie Grégoire Trudeau or her immediate family and she cannot attend any political party, gathering, or function.

She is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Lethbridge on the charge on Thursday, June 8, 2017.