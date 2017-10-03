Police and bylaw officers were called to a rural property in southeast Calgary on Tuesday after five animals died following a canine attack.

Emergency crews responded to a call for assistance from a home in the 3000 block of 88 Street S.E. at about 9:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found four dead alpacas and a severely injured llama.

Police euthanized the llama a short time later, at the owners’ request.

Two dogs that were believed to be responsible were rounded up by police and bylaw officers a short time later.

The dogs' owner was charged with two offences under the responsible ownership bylaw for animals running at large.

Community Standards and Alberta Fish and Wildlife now believe coyotes killed the livestock.