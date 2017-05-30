Calgary police have arrested a 45-year-old teacher in connection to a sexual assault that allegedly took place over a decade ago involving a student from Bishop McNally High School.

An investigation was launched in January 2017 after a woman came forward and said she had been in an inappropriate relationship with a teacher while attending the northeast high school between 2007 and 2009.

The woman was 16 at the time and claims the incidents happened at several residences in Calgary and at the school.

The age of consent was 14 in 2007, but police say the suspect was in a position of trust and authority when the alleged offences occurred.

The teacher was arrested on Tuesday and is now facing sexual assault charges.

He remains in police custody and is expected to be charged after he has been before a Justice of the Peace.

The man’s name is being withheld until after charges are laid, which will likely happen on Wednesday.

The Calgary Catholic School District released a statement late Tuesday saying that it has been notified about the pending charges against one of its teachers and that a spokesperson will address the allegations at a news conference on Thursday.

Anyone who is a victim of crime or who believes they know someone who is, should contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637