Canadians with ties to Zimbabwe gathered at locations across the country on Saturday as tens of thousands of people took to the streets in their homeland demanding the resignation of President Robert Mugabe.

In Calgary, a small but passionate group gathered outside City Hall to voice their support for the military coup and the ousting of the oldest world leader in power.

“We’re standing in solidarity with our friends and family back home,” said Janet Bwitit, who relocated to Calgary from Zimbabwe nearly a decade ago. “It’s incredibly emotional. We’ve all been displaced by the Mugabe regime. There’s lots of Zimbabweans around the world.”

“Since 1980, no one has seen any change other than the ruling of President Robert Mugabe,” said Takunda Rinomhota who arrived in Canada in 2008. “The people are coming together to say enough is enough, it’s time for change and the reign of Robert Mugabe has come to an end.”

An estimated 5,000 Zimbabweans reside in Calgary,

In the Zimbabwean capital of Harare, a massive crowded surged towards the official residence of the 93-year-old dictator. Mugabe has remained under house arrest after refusing to resign from his position as the country’s leader despite this week’s military takeover.

“Just to see people coming in the thousands to march when the army is there and no one is being arrested and no bloodshed,” said Rinomhota,” this moment, this is something worth to be celebrating.”

Zimbabwe’s ruling party is expected to meet Sunday to dismiss Mugabe as leader. Should Mugabe refuse to resign, he could be impeached on Tuesday when parliament resumes.

With files from CTV’s Ina Sidhu