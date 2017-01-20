The jury of a triple murder trial heard from a lock expert who was consulted by Calgary police and said that the lock at the side door of the Liknes’ Parkhill home could have been compromised in a matter of minutes.

Douglas Garland is on trial, charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their grandson Nathan O’Brien.

Monte Salway, an Indiana-based locksmith, testified that he was asked to examine the lock on the side door of the Liknes home, a Schlage BE365 model lock.

The Crown says that Garland began to research the lock online just a few days before the murders took place.

Salway told the court that the cylinder of the lock on the Liknes home had been turned and two holes had been drilled into it.

The holes, he said, were not put there by an experienced locksmith and would have damaged a number of internal parts.

Additionally, Salway told the court that the lock on the side door could be opened in less than five minutes, depending on the expertise of the person involved.

During Friday’s proceedings, the court is expected to hear from a homicide detective and a footwear expert.

The Crown alleges that Garland broke into the Liknes’ Parkhill home on June 29, 2014 and forcibly took Alvin, Kathy and Nathan from their beds.

They were then taken to his parents’ home near Airdrie where they were killed and their bodies disposed of, the prosecution says.

The trial will last five weeks.

