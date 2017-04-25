After serving 30 years on Calgary City Council, Dale Hodges has already made a big impression in the city, but now his name will live on long after he is gone.

Hodges was given a standing ovation in council chambers on Monday and the former councillor, who retired four years ago, also learned that a northwest park would be named in his honour.

“It’s a surprise,” he said. “I didn’t see it coming.”

Hodges was first elected as Ward 1 councillor in 1983 and served 10 terms in office before he retired in 2013, citing health concerns.

He was in office during the 1988 Olympics and also oversaw building the N.W. LRT and the expansion of many parks and recreation facilities.

Hodges also served with all but two of the current council members and left an impression on many of them.

“A masterful parliamentarian around this table, who was also incredibly devoted to community and community space,” said Mayor Nenshi.

Because of his accomplishments, council decided to name the east portion of Bowmont Park in northwest Calgary after Hodges.

It’s an appropriate honour, especially because Hodges played a big role in reclaiming the land that used to be a gravel pit.

“It was a great honour,” he said. “It was a challenge [and] it certainly kept me occupied for 30 years.”

Hodges’ career also had a bit of danger. He was targeted by the Hell’s Angels who attempted to blow up his home in Bowness.

That was because Hodges openly objected to the group opening a clubhouse in his ward.

(With files from Alesia Fieldberg)