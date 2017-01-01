Steve Boudreau and Tserennadmid Bayar welcomed their first child on Sunday morning and little Louie proved to be Calgary’s first delivery of 2017.

Louie was born at 12:02 a.m. on New Year’s Day at the Foothills Medical Centre weighing 6 lbs 7 oz. and 21 inches long.

“His due date was actually January 9,” said Bayar. “He was early so it’s a gift, a miracle.”

The proud father said he was hoping Louie would make an early appearance. “It’s exciting and it’s good to have a new start, a fresh beginning with a new child and new family,” said Boudreau. “We know that everyone’s going to countdown to his birthday with him.”

Boudreau, originally from Saskatoon, and Bayar, originally from Mongolia, say they were introduced through friends.

Bayar says Louie’s birthdays will fall in the middle of three days of celebrations given New Year’s Eve festivities and the fact his grandfather has a birthday on January 2.