A 42-year-old man who was found guilty of manslaughter in connection with the death of Cynthia Badarm in 2014 is scheduled to spend the next 387 days behind bars after receiving a four-and-a-half year sentence on Wednesday.

On September 17, 2014, emergency crews were called to the 400 block of 5 Street South , in downtown Lethbridge, following reports a man was beating a woman. A severely injured Cynthia Badarm was located and transported to hospital. The 37-year-old mother succumbed to the injuries she suffered in the attack.

An autopsy confirmed the death was a result of blunt force trauma.

Lucien Maurice Crane Chief was charged with second degree murder in connection with the death but was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Prior to sentencing, Crane Chief’s lawyer, Telmo dos Santos, said he was unable to ethically represent his client as he is unable to properly instruct Crane Chief. Dos Santos expressed concerns with whether his client was fit to stand trial despite the findings of an assessment conducted in September 2016.

The presiding judge, Justice D.B. Nixon allowed sentencing to continue stating “If the court allowed matters to flounder at this stage we would be setting a dangerous precedent."

The joint sentencing submission request of a four-and-a-half year sentence in a federal penitentiary and a lifetime ban from weapons was granted. Crane Chief’s sentence includes the requirement that the convicted killer submit a DNA sample.

With consideration for time served, Crane Chief is scheduled to be released in late January of 2018.

