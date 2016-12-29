This year’s edition of the Mac’s Midget AAA World Invitational Tournament is well underway and, while the champions have yet to be crowned, a number of local businesses are already claiming victory.

The 2016 tournament has brought together 32 hockey teams from throughout North American as well as three squads from Europe. In addition to the players, family members and coaches travelled to Calgary and the tournament is a major expenditure for most involved.

The 25 teams in the male divisions and the 10 teams in the female pools will spend the seven days of the tournament in Calgary. Tournament organizers predict a total of 100,000 spectators will take in the games at the Max Bell Centre, Father David Bauer Arena, Flames Community Arena and the championship game at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

While some of the teams are based in Calgary, the visiting squads are staying in hotels, eating at restaurants and driving throughout the city. An informal poll of some of the hockey parents resulted in estimated weeklong expenses ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 to bring their teen to the tournament.

According to tournament organizers, the economic spinoff for the local economy from the 2016 tournament is estimated at $3.5 million.

The final game of the 2016 Mac’s Midget AAA World Invitational Tournament is scheduled for New Year’s Day. For more information, including schedules and standings, visit Mac’s Tournament.

With files from CTV’s Bill Macfarlane