Charges are pending against an unnamed woman following Wednesday evening’s police standoff in the town of Didsbury that escalated into a house fire.

According to RCMP, officers were deployed to a residence at approximately 8:00 p.m. to arrest a woman wanted on warrants. The suspect was located but refused to cooperate with RCMP. The woman allegedly barricaded herself inside the home, armed herself with a machete and started a fire within the home.

Toxic smoke from the fire forced the suspect from the home and she was subsequently arrested.

Members of the Didsbury Fire Department extinguished the blaze. The upper floor of the home was significantly damaged in the fire.

The suspect and three RCMP members were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. No other injuries have been reported.

RCMP have not disclosed the suspect’s identity as she has yet to be formally charged. The woman is expected to face charges including: