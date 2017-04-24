The man accused of second-degree murder in the hit and run death of a gas station attendant in 2015 is expected in court for the first day of his trial.

Joshua Mitchell is charged in connection with the death of Maryam Ashtiani.

Ashtiani, an engineer who moved to Calgary from Iran, was working at the Centex on 16 Avenue N.W. after she’d been laid off from her job in the energy industry.

On June 7, 2015, she confronted the driver of a truck who hadn’t paid for $113 worth of gas but was hit and dragged.

She died of her injuries in hospital several days later.

Mitchell was originally charged with criminal negligence causing death, dangerous driving causing death, as well as theft in the incident, but the charge was upgraded to murder.

The Crown skipped a preliminary hearing and brought the case directly to trial.

Proceedings that will be heard by a jury are expected to last two weeks.