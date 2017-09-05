A 28-year-old man is facing assault charges in connection to a domestic hit and run last month that sent a woman to hospital in serious condition.

Police were called to the Chaparral area at 9:00 p.m. on August 24 for reports of a hit and run collision near 194 Avenue and Chaparral Blvd. S.E.

Investigators say a pickup truck was driving through the intersection when a woman tried to get out of the vehicle and fell to the roadway.

The truck ran over the woman and then the driver tried to pick her up and put her back in the vehicle but witnesses at the scene intervened and called police.

The man drove away from the scene but he was located in the area by police a short time later.

Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle but the driver drove away and managed to evade officers.

The woman was taken to hospital and remains in serious condition.

Warrants were issued for Rory Hopkins-Jones after the incident and he turned himself in to police on Monday evening.

Hopkins-Jones is charged with one count each of assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by a peace officer, as well as seven counts of failing to comply with a court order.