A man accused of second-degree murder in connection with the death of a Calgary business owner in 2014 has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Jean Havyarimana, who admitted he was involved in the killing of Maqsood Ahmed, pleaded guilty to and was sentenced for a charge of manslaughter on Tuesday.

He will spend nine years in jail for his part in the murder.

In October 2014, Ahmed was leaving his store on Westwinds Drive N.E. when he was attacked, robbed and fatally stabbed by a group of three men.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Havyrimana’s take from the robbery was about $20,000.

“He admits his role in it and he admits his role had nothing to do with the stabbing,” said defence lawyer Cory Wilson. “He was essentially in a vehicle, as the agreed statement of facts were, that pulled up in the middle of the incident and contributed to the death, unfortunately. It was an ill-conceived plan. It was a quick interaction and it had tragic consequences.”

A trial for a second suspect is expected to begin in 2018 while a third man pleaded guilty to accessory to murder and was sentenced to six years in jail.