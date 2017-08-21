The man who claimed he was beaten by three Calgary police officers during a routine traffic stop in July 2016 testified in court on Monday.

Constables James Othen, Kevin Humfrey and Michael Sandalack were charged on October 2016 after Clayton Prince said he was assaulted by police when he was in Calgary on July 30 for a music festival.

Prince told the court on Monday that he’d been pulled over by police and had been smoking marijuana that he didn’t have a licence for.

That fact made him attempt to flee, running through a restaurant in an attempt to hide from the officers.

Prince told the court that the three officers caught up with him and beat him up, punching and kicking him and leaving him with injuries to his ribs, head and face.

The court was also shown dashcam video of police chasing after Prince and disappearing out of frame.

Minutes later, Prince is brought back to the cruiser, his face appearing to have been bloodied.

All three of the defendants have entered not guilty pleas to all of the charges.

The Crown intends to call five witnesses in total.

Prince’s testimony will continue on Monday afternoon.