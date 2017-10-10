Charges are pending against a man and a woman in the brutal deaths of four people earlier this year.

Police were called to a building site in the 100 block of Sage Hill at about 7:00 a.m. on Monday, July 10 for reports of a vehicle fire.

Three bodies were found in a burned out Chevrolet Cruze and were identified as Glynnis Fox, 36, Cody Pfeiffer, 25, and 39-year-old Tiffany Ear.

The discovery of the bodies prompted police to launch a search for the vehicle’s registered owner, Hanock Afowerk.

Afowerk’s body was found in a ditch near Highway 8 and Highway 22, west of the city, a few days later and police determined that his death was connected to the homicides in Sage Hill.

Police believe the three victims in the car were in the wrong place at the wrong time and say all of the victims suffered significant traumatic injuries.

Investigators believe that Afowerk was targeted and said that the homicides were brutal and ruthless.

On Tuesday, police announced that two people were in custody in connection to the four homicides.

Investigators say that the identities of the man and woman will not be released until the pair has been formally charged.

Police continue to ask anyone with information on the investigation to contact the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org