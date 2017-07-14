Calgary police have arrested a man after a woman said she caught him taking photos and videos up women’s skirts at an LRT station.

Police were investigating an assault at the Victoria Park CTrain Station when a woman told them about a man she saw taking photos of women without their knowledge.

She told the officers he appeared to be taking the photos under the skirts and dresses of women waiting for the train.

The man, who is in his 20s, was arrested a short time later.

Police will release his identity once charges have been formally laid.