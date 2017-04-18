A Calgary man has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a man inside a northwest home in 2001.

Police were called to a home in the 500 block of 19 Avenue N.W. on March 4, 2001 for a disturbance.

A man’s body was found in the basement suite.

An autopsy confirmed the victim as 50-year-old Paul Hepher, who had been shot to death.

Hepher, an amateur musician with no criminal history, was last seen alive on February 28, 2001.

An investigation of his home found a number of pieces of evidence, but no suspects were identified at the time of his death.

Since that time, police say they conducted three separate homicide operations in the hopes of tracking down a suspect.

During one of those operations, evidence was recovered and sent for analysis.

On May 21, 2014 forensic investigators confirmed a match to some of the evidence from the Hepher murder scene that ended up leading them to a suspect.

Terrance Lee Wardale, 61, was identified by police but, unfortunately, he could not be found.

After 22 months of searching, authorities found Wardale in Sherwood Park. A search of his home resulted in the seizure of additional evidence linking him to the murder.

He has now been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Hepher.

Investigators believe that the pair was known to one another and Hepher was targeted for financial reasons.

Wardale will appear in court on Tuesday.