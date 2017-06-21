Man arrested in series of random attacks in downtown Calgary
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the random attacks in the downtown core last week.
Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017 8:26AM MDT
Calgary police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a series of assaults on men in the downtown core.
The suspect was arrested just before 10:00 p.m. on June 20, 2017.
Charges are pending in connection with the first attack that was reported on Saturday, while the investigation is ongoing into the two other attacks on Monday and early Tuesday morning.
Police are not seeking any other suspects in the case.
His identity will be released once he has been formally charged.
