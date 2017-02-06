The Lethbridge Police Service is attempting to identify two males responsible for a Sunday evening attack that police suspect was connected to drugs.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 1700 block of 13 Street North after a resident was injured during a home invasion. Investigators determined two males had entered the home and attacked a man with a machete.

The 48-year-old victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. A second occupant of the home, a female of undisclosed age, was not injured during the incident.

According to police, the two suspects, who are believed to be between 173 cm and 178 cm (5’8” and 5’10”) tall, were wearing:

Black ski masks

Black jackets

Black pants

A third male, also wearing a black ski mask, was observed outside of the home during the attack.

The suspects fled the scene prior to the arrival of police. Police believe the attack was targeted and related to drugs.

Anyone with information regarding the attack is asked to contact the Lethbridge Police Service, 403-328-4444, or Crime Stoppers.