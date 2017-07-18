The Calgary Humane Society has charged a man in connection with an incident where a dog was left in a vehicle and died last week.

Jeremy Quaile, 45, has been charged with causing an animal to be in distress as a result of failure to provide adequate ventilation or protection from injurious heat.

Officials say that the remains of a female black lab were found in Penbrooke on July 12, 2017 after a report was made to the Humane Society.

Investigators believe the animal was left inside an enclosed car while outside temperatures peaked at 31 degrees.

“While I cannot get into great detail of the investigation as this is an active file pending court, this is an important message for the public, in the peak of hot weather, and should serve as a sobering deterrent. Leaving an animal in a hot car, regardless of window position, is incredibly dangerous and can, as with this worst case scenario, result in property damage, charges and death,” said Brad Nichols, Senior Manager, Cruelty Investigations, in a release.

They say the official cause of death was hyperthermia.