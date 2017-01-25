A 31-year-old Calgary man is facing nine charges after police executed a search warrant on a home in the city’s northwest last week.

Police received a tip from the public earlier this month and searched a residence in the 100 block of Huntington Park Green N.W. last Thursday. One person was home at the time and was arrested without incident.

Officers found a can of Comet with a false bottom that contained 11.4 grams of cocaine, 20 fentanyl pills and an additional 18.3 grams of cocaine that was in a Ziploc bag.

They also seized a pump-action, 12-gauge shotgun with a muzzle flash limiter that was hidden under a snowboard inside a sports bag.

Brandon Ilir Redjepi, 31, of Calgary, is charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, two counts of possessing proceeds of crime and one count each of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, unsafe storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited device (silencer).

Redjepi is scheduled to appear in court on the charges on Friday.