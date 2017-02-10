Police have announced charges against a man in connection with a shooting incident in Pincher Creek earlier this week.

On February 8, RCMP was called to a home in the community following reports of shots being fired.

Assistance was called in from as far as Calgary as police blocked off a large area around the home and engaged in a standoff with a man inside.

The incident lasted eight hours and ended with the man turning himself over to police.

No one was injured in the incident.

Dewey “Todd” Starzyk, 53, has been with careless use of a firearm and failing to comply with a recognizance.

Starzyk remains in custody and will appear in court on February 14.