Calgary police have charged a man in connection with a violent home invasion that left a couple in their 70s with serious injuries in December 2015.

At about 5:00 a.m. on December 18, 2015, a pair of men forced their way into a home in the 6100 block of Buckthorn Road N.W.

Once inside, the men threatened the residents, a couple in their 70s, demanding money and valuables.

The pair then beat the man and woman, leaving them with serious injuries and fleeing the home.

The victims were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Investigators at the time said that the suspects appeared to have targeted certain items in the home, leading police to believe that the incident was not random.

Following a year-long investigation, police identified and charged a suspect in connection with the case.

Cory Owen Eide, 43, of Clive, Alberta, is charged with:

One count of break and enter

One count of aggravated assault

Two counts of unlawful confinement

Eide remains in police custody and is expected to appear in court on January 6, 2017.

Police are continuing to look for a second suspect in connection with the incident.

He is described as:

Caucasian

In his late 20s

6’2”

Slim build

Police say he was wearing a blue and white bandana over his face during the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident, or the identity of the remaining suspect, is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service Robbery Unit at 403-428-8787 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637