Man charged in connection with 2015 home invasion
Published Tuesday, December 27, 2016 12:00PM MST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 27, 2016 6:21PM MST
Calgary police have charged a man in connection with a violent home invasion that left a couple in their 70s with serious injuries in December 2015.
At about 5:00 a.m. on December 18, 2015, a pair of men forced their way into a home in the 6100 block of Buckthorn Road N.W.
Once inside, the men threatened the residents, a couple in their 70s, demanding money and valuables.
The pair then beat the man and woman, leaving them with serious injuries and fleeing the home.
The victims were taken to hospital in stable condition.
Investigators at the time said that the suspects appeared to have targeted certain items in the home, leading police to believe that the incident was not random.
Following a year-long investigation, police identified and charged a suspect in connection with the case.
Cory Owen Eide, 43, of Clive, Alberta, is charged with:
- One count of break and enter
- One count of aggravated assault
- Two counts of unlawful confinement
Eide remains in police custody and is expected to appear in court on January 6, 2017.
Police are continuing to look for a second suspect in connection with the incident.
He is described as:
- Caucasian
- In his late 20s
- 6’2”
- Slim build
Police say he was wearing a blue and white bandana over his face during the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident, or the identity of the remaining suspect, is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service Robbery Unit at 403-428-8787 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637